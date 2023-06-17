Brokerages Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Target Price at $260.06

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $261.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $247.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $265.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.21. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,902,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,958,000 after purchasing an additional 926,751 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,448,000 after purchasing an additional 735,528 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

