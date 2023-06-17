Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Update

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Brother Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRTHY opened at $31.33 on Friday. Brother Industries has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $39.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.74.
About Brother Industries
