Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Update

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Brother Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRTHY opened at $31.33 on Friday. Brother Industries has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $39.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.74.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

