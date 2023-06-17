BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Trading Up 10.6%

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16). Approximately 1,784,413 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,150,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

BSF Enterprise Trading Up 10.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.39 million, a PE ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 1.70.

About BSF Enterprise

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire the companies or businesses within marketing and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

