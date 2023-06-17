Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Shares Up 0.2%

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$12.75 and last traded at C$12.60. 26,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 22,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HOM.U. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a 50.00 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James downgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$457.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

(Get Rating)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Articles

