BTIG Research Increases Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $148.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.56.

Lennar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $120.02 on Friday. Lennar has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $121.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.17.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,067,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,392,000 after purchasing an additional 102,601 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,057,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,362,000 after acquiring an additional 94,694 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 111.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,802,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

