Bumble Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 13,547 put options on the company. This is an increase of 151% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,399 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMBL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

Get Bumble alerts:

Insider Activity at Bumble

In other Bumble news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Bumble Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bumble by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 364,202 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble by 2,048.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Finally, True Signal LP acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $17.88 on Friday. Bumble has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.92 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Bumble’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.