Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Jonathan Akeroyd Sells 38,312 Shares

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 38,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,258 ($28.25), for a total value of £865,084.96 ($1,082,438.64).
Burberry Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 2,289 ($28.64) on Friday. Burberry Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,529 ($19.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,656 ($33.23). The stock has a market cap of £8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,816.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,417.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,350.
Burberry Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a GBX 44.50 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,841.27%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
See Also
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.