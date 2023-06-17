CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $338.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total transaction of $48,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CACI International Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 33.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI opened at $325.73 on Friday. CACI International has a 1-year low of $245.32 and a 1-year high of $326.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.19 and a 200-day moving average of $300.77.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.28. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About CACI International

(Get Rating

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Stories

