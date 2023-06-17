Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) Trading Up 1.3%

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 18,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 146,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel therapy with orphan drug indication for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation.

