Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.07 and last traded at $26.07. 2,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10.

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Company Profile

The Calamos ETF Trust – Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (SROI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in global equities of any market capitalization. The fund targets those that are perceived to have positive ESG ratings and growth potential SROI was launched on Feb 3, 2023 and is managed by Calamos.

