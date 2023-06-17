Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,109.06

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,109.06 ($13.88) and traded as low as GBX 950 ($11.89). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,020 ($12.76), with a volume of 931 shares changing hands.

Caledonia Mining Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,132.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,109.06. The firm has a market cap of £195.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2,081.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is 9,183.67%.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

