Callan Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 1,354 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

NYSE:HD opened at $300.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

