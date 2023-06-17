Callan Family Office LLC Invests $409,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average is $102.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.