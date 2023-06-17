Callan Family Office LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,386 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. Microsoft accounts for 0.6% of Callan Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.23.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $342.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

