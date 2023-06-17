Callan Family Office LLC Makes New $428,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Home Depot by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $300.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

