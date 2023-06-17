Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,700 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 404,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CMBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Cambium Networks Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $434.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $24.19.
Insider Transactions at Cambium Networks
In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $97,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,606.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth $650,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cambium Networks (CMBM)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.