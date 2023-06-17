Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,700 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 404,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $434.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $24.19.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $97,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,606.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth $650,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

