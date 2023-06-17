Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.80

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.80 and traded as high as C$11.71. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$11.71, with a volume of 1,124 shares traded.

Canacol Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$399.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$103.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$98.18 million. Canacol Energy had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 56.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

