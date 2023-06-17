Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.35

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.35 and traded as low as C$13.16. Canadian Banc shares last traded at C$13.18, with a volume of 57,722 shares changing hands.

Canadian Banc Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.38. The firm has a market cap of C$291.01 million, a PE ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Canadian Banc Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Canadian Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -510.26%.

Canadian Banc Company Profile

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

