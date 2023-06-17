Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CGIX opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $931,380.00, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.72. Cancer Genetics has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $17.50.
About Cancer Genetics
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.