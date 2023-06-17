Carclo (LON:CAR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.04

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.04 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 13.85 ($0.17). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 13.85 ($0.17), with a volume of 52,698 shares traded.

Carclo Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.04. The company has a market capitalization of £10.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,385.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.36.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, Aerospace, and Central. The company offers fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, diagnostics, and electronic products.

