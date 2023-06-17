Card Factory (LON:CARD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.90

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.90 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 87.89 ($1.10). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 88.70 ($1.11), with a volume of 976,637 shares.

Card Factory Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £304.03 million, a PE ratio of 682.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.54.

Insider Activity at Card Factory

In related news, insider Darcy Willson Rymer bought 8,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £7,503.86 ($9,389.21). 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. It provides greeting cards, celebration essentials, and gifts through cardfactory stores retail and cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through printcraft stores and online businesses.

