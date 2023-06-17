CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of CarMax by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stephens cut their price objective on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

CarMax Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $79.64 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.15.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.