Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.16

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.16 and traded as high as C$11.99. Cascades shares last traded at C$11.76, with a volume of 125,083 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAS. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.16.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.12. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cascades Inc. will post 1.0711111 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.06%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

