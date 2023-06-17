Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,463,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $116,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after buying an additional 352,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 597.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 163,910 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 386,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,557,000 after buying an additional 114,785 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 774,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,392,000 after buying an additional 104,447 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $86.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.96, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.26 and a 52-week high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

