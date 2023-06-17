CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.53. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50.

Insider Transactions at CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Research analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Haines Montgomery purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $27,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John Haines Montgomery acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $401,907.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $144,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,603 shares of company stock valued at $180,392. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CB Financial Services by 266.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in CB Financial Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Petiole USA ltd grew its position in CB Financial Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 215,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CB Financial Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.