Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) CEO Edward T. Tilly Sells 8,000 Shares

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $137.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.51. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,764,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,280,000 after acquiring an additional 618,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after acquiring an additional 608,728 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after acquiring an additional 550,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

