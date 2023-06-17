Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.