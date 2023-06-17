Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Shares Up 3.1%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.65 and last traded at $40.65. 13,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 493% from the average session volume of 2,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62.

About Cellnex Telecom

(Get Rating)

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.