Centrica (LON:CNA) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

CNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 131.60 ($1.65).

Centrica Stock Performance

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 118.85 ($1.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of £6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -914.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.90. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 65.78 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 122.21 ($1.53).

Centrica Company Profile

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £2,441.80 ($3,055.31). In other news, insider Chris OShea purchased 1,848 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £1,903.44 ($2,381.68). Also, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,105 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £2,441.80 ($3,055.31). In the last three months, insiders acquired 701,219 shares of company stock valued at $71,564,622. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

