Centrica (LON:CNA) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
CNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 131.60 ($1.65).
Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 118.85 ($1.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of £6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -914.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.90. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 65.78 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 122.21 ($1.53).
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
