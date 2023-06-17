Centurion Wealth Management LLC Invests $10.53 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 81,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,000. Apple accounts for approximately 5.9% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Apple by 53.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $184.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.12. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $186.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

