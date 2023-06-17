Centurion Wealth Management LLC Invests $604,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $143.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

