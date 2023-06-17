Centurion Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 81,060 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 81,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,000. Apple makes up 5.9% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Apple by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after buying an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $184.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.12. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $186.99.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.