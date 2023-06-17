Centurion Wealth Management LLC Takes $411,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HD opened at $300.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.44. The company has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

