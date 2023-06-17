Centurion Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after acquiring an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $300.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

