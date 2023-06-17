Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts recently commented on IPSC shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Century Therapeutics news, insider Luis Borges sold 15,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $55,369.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,244.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Century Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.59. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 2,127.33%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Rating

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.