Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a market cap of $28.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.38.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
