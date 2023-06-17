Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a market cap of $28.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter worth $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

