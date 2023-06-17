Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.94

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $0.95. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 33,198 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 30.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at about $443,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

