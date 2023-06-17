Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Down 1.3 %

CMCM stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. It operates through the Internet Business and AI and Others segments. The Internet Business segment provides online advertising, VIP membership and software subscriptions, and game-related services. The AI and Others segment focuses on advertising agency services, multi-cloud management services, and the sale of AI hardware products and technical consulting services.

Featured Stories

