Chelsea Counsel Co. Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 8.3% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $184.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $186.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

