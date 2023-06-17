Chelsea Counsel Co. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chelsea Counsel Co. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.8% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,335,063,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 810,993 shares of company stock worth $29,335,058. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

GOOGL opened at $123.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.30. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

