Chelsea Counsel Co. Invests $205,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $300.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.44.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

