Chelsea Counsel Co. Invests $27,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $458.39 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $426.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $489.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

