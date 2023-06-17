Chelsea Counsel Co. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 22,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $143.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $418.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

