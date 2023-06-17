Chelsea Counsel Co. Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

HD stock opened at $300.38 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.