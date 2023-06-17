Chelsea Counsel Co. Purchases 500 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.6% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

NYSE:MRK opened at $109.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.39 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average of $110.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.