Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 2,990 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 298.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

