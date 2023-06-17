Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Update

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,800 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 474,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,624 shares of company stock worth $6,747,829. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 824.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 426,167 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $145,407,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chemed by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after acquiring an additional 230,531 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $98,742,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Chemed Price Performance
CHE stock opened at $546.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $570.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $547.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.91.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $560.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chemed Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.
About Chemed
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
Featured Articles
