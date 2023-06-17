Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Update

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,800 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 474,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,624 shares of company stock worth $6,747,829. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Chemed alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 824.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 426,167 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $145,407,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chemed by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after acquiring an additional 230,531 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $98,742,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chemed Price Performance

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

CHE stock opened at $546.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $570.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $547.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.91.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $560.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.