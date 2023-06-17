Cheryl Alston Sells 16,691 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE GL opened at $108.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.91. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.54 and a 52-week high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.71.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

