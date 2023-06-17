Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 821 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $125.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
