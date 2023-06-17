Chesapeake Wealth Management Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $123.53 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.30.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 810,993 shares of company stock worth $29,335,058. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

